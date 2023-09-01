The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of Tomy Boon Flair highchairs due to a risk of injury to babies and toddlers.

The recall involves several models of the Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016, and all Boon Flair Elite highchairs, according to a recall notice published Thursday.

The agency said the bolts used to secure the seat of these highchairs to the pedestal base can become loose and detached from the seat, posing a fall hazard.

There have been 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including 24 falls, with 11 of those resulting in injuries.

The Boon Flair chairs were made in a variety of colors and sold between January 2008 and February 2017 for about $380, while the Boon Flair Elite high chairs were sold from 2008 to 2009 for between $230 and $250.

The recalled chairs were sold nationwide at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us and other stores, and online on Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and BedBathAndBeyond.com.

The affected models are: the Boon Flair B701 (blue/white), B702 (white/orange), B703 (pink/white), B704 (green/white), B706 (white/orange), B707 (white/blue), B708 (red/white), B709 (red/white), B716 (green/white), B717 (white/orange), B718 (white/blue), B731 (white/orange), B10147 (gray/green), B11068 (white/no pad), B11069 (gray/no pad), B11401 (white/gray). The recalled Boon Flair Elite model is the B751 (white/orange).

Recalled Boon Highchair Label via CPSC.

Consumers should stop using the recalled highchairs immediately and contact Tomy, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, at 866-725-4407 or online at https://recall.tomy.com for a free repair kit. Consumers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the recalled highchair.

CPSC Also Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using iCraves Infant High Chairs

The CPSC also issued a warning Thursday for consumers to stop using iCraves infant highchairs because of entrapment, fall, and suffocation hazards.

The agency said the products, sold by the U.K.-based company Brosishop, do not meet federal safety standards for highchairs. The chairs were also marketed for infant sleep, but fail to meet requirements under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, posing a suffocation risk.

CPSC has attempted to contact Brosishop to recall the highchairs, but the company hasn't responded to multiple requests.

The chairs and their packaging also lack required tracking labels that provide certain information, such as the date of manufacture and manufacturer contact information.

The highchairs were available in peach pink, green, purple, and blue and sold online at www.icraves.com for about $260. However, the website is no longer operational. The chairs' packaging contains the name "Bestbaby" and model BS-806. The rest of the labeling on the chairs are written in Mandarin.

"CPSC urges consumers to stop using the highchairs immediately, disassemble the seat from the frame, cut the padding and dispose of all the parts separately," the agency warned in its notice.