Baby powder sold on Amazon recalled due to potential asbestos contamination. What to know

A recall involving baby powder potentially contaminated with asbestos has been expanded to include additional cases shipped to more states, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dynarex Corporation is expanding a recall, first issued on Sept. 19., to include 1,020 additional cases of Dynarex Baby Powder sold in 14- and 4-ounce plastic bottles. The baby powder was distributed in 35 states and sold online on Amazon.

The recall was discovered during a routine sampling program by the FDA with products sent to distributors on or after Jan. 18, 2024, in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The initial recall involved 62 cases of the baby powder, sold in 24- and 14-ounce bottles. Those products were sent to distributors in 12 states and sold online on Amazon.com.

A full list of the recalled items can be found here:

No illnesses or adverse events from the baby powder have been reported to date.

Asbestos is a known carcinogen that is naturally occurring mineral and is often found near talc, an ingredient used in many cosmetic products. It can be harmful if its fibers are inhaled, leading to serious health issues like lung disease.

Consumers who have purchased Dynacare Baby Powder are advised to immediately discontinue use and return it for a full refund.

The full guide to issuing a return can be found here.