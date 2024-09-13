Apple juice recall expanded to more brands sold at Aldi, Walgreens, Walmart and Dollar General

A recall on apple juice due to potentially harmful levels of arsenic has been expanded to include products sold at several national retailers.

Last month, Walmart recalled nearly 10,000 cases of Great Value brand apple juice sold in stores in 26 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia due to arsenic concerns.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the affected product may temporarily cause adverse health consequences but is unlikely to cause serious or irreversible medical issues.

This week, Florida-based manufacturer Refresco Beverages US Inc. issued a voluntary recall of an additional 141,300 cases of apple juice after more products were found to contain arsenic slightly above the FDA's recommended levels.

The latest recall involves the following brands: Great Value, sold at Walmart; Nature’s Nectar, sold at Aldi; Market Basket, sold at Market Basket; Nice!, sold at Walgreens; Weis, sold at Weis; Urban Meadow, sold at Brooklyn Fare; Wellsley Farms, sold at BJ's Wholesale Club and Walmart; Solevita, sold at Lidl US; Clover Valley, sold at Dollar General; Tropical Delight, sold at various retailers in New York.

The contaminated apple juices were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Apple juice recall 2024 full list

Great Value 8oz Apple Juice in 6pack; Walmart; BEST If used by: DEC 2624 CT89-6; Best if used by: DEC 2724 CT89-6

Great Value 96oz Apple Juice; Walmart; Best if used by DEC 2624 CT89-5; Best if used by DEC 2724 CT89-5; Best if used by DEC 2824 CT89-5

Market Basket 100% apple juice 64 oz; Market Basket; code 032525 CT89-1

Nice! 100% apple juice 64; Walgreens; Best By Mar 25 25 CT89-1

Weis 100% apple juice 64 oz; Weis Markets; Sell By 03/25/25 CT89-1

Urban Meadow 100% apple juice 64 oz; Brooklyn Fare; Best By 03/26/25 CT89-1

Nature's Nectar 100% apple juice 64 oz; Aldi; Best By Mar26 2025 CT89-4 AND Best By Mar 27 2025 CT89-4

Wellsley Farms 100% apple juice 96 oz; BJ's and Walmart; Use By 03/26/25 CT89-5

Solevita 100% apple juice 64 oz; Lidl US; Best By 03/27/2025 CT89-4

Clover Valley 100% apple juice 64 oz; Dollar General; Best By 03/27/2025 CT89-4

Tropical Delight 100% apple juice 64 oz; various retailers in New York; Best By 25 JUL 2025

Very low levels of inorganic and organic arsenic are found in most food products, according to the National Institutes of Health. Testing is routine, as slightly elevated levels of either form can cause symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, numbness and muscle cramping.

Inorganic arsenic is more toxic to humans than the naturally occurring form of the mineral arsenic, and the health effects from exposure are more severe, according to the FDA. The Environmental Protection Agency has labeled inorganic arsenic a carcinogen, or a substance that causes cancer.

Levels found in the recalled apple juice bottles are low enough that the FDA does not expect them to cause such severe health consequences.

The FDA has not shared reports of possible illnesses associated with the apple juice recall.