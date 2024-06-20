Some 580,000 glass coffee mugs are being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the now-recalled JoyJolt-branded “Declan Single Wall Glass Coffee Mugs” can crack or break when filled with hot liquids.

To date, the CPSC added, there have been 103 incidents of these glasses breaking at the base — resulting in 56 injuries. That includes 35 reports of burns across the body from spilled hot liquids and 21 cuts, with seven requiring medical attention like surgery and stitches.

The 16-ounce coffee mugs, distributed by New York-based MM Products Inc., were sold online at the company's JoyJolt website as well as Amazon.com from September 2019 through May 2022 in sets of six for between $20 and $25. The recalled glasses have model number JG10242 — which can be found on the side of the products' packaging and order confirmation.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Consumers in possession of these recalled mugs are urged to immediately stop using them, and contact MM Products for a full refund. Registration is also available online at JoyJolt's recall page.

On this page, the company notes that it issued the voluntary recall because “your safety is our top priority."