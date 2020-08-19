water guns

2 Super Soaker Water Guns Sold at Target Recalled for Lead

Remove the blaster's water tank and return it for a refund

The Consumer Producer Safety Commission announced a recall of Hasbro's Super Soaker XP 30 and XP 20 (above), due to high levels of lead in the ink on the water tank. Both products are sold at Target.
Parents, better double-check your kids' Super Soakers.

Hasbro has recalled a pair of Super Soakers sold at Target stores because the decorative stickers on the water blasters contain lead in excess of federally-approved levels.

"Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice on Wednesday.

The recall affects about 52,900 "Super Soaker XP 20" and "Super Soaker XP 30" water guns.

Consumers are asked to unscrew their blaster's tank and return it to the manufacturer for a full refund.

For more information, you can call Hasbro at 888-664-3323 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Fridays, or email at SuperSoakerRecall@Hasbro.com.

