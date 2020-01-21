Stroller Sold by Target, Amazon Recalled Due to Fall Hazard

Baby Trend has recalled four models of their black mini strollers due to a possible fall hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.

The stroller was sold at Target and on Target.com from October 2019 to November 2019 for $100 to $120.

Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

The recall involves four models of black Tango Mini Strollers, each with its own model number and identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top sold in Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A).

Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

There have been no incidents reported.