Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Red Onions, CDC Issues Food Safety Alert

A recent salmonella outbreak is linked to red onions, according to a food safety alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least 396 people have been infected with the strain of salmonella linked to the red onions, including some people in Texas, according to the CDC.

Both the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC are advising consumers to avoid any onions, including other types of onions, from Thomson International Inc.

Traceback information linked the outbreak to red onions from Thomason International Inc. in Bakersfield, California as a likely source, according to the CDC.

The CDC also warned about other types of onions that may have been contaminated.

"Due to the way onions are grown and harvested, other types of onions, such as white, yellow or sweet, may also be contaminated," the CDC said on its website.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria. More information about symptoms can be found here on the CDC website.

If you have symptoms of the salmonella infection, the CDC advises that you talk to your health care provider and write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick.

As of Saturday, 59 of the 396 people infected with the strain of salmonella linked to the red onions are hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

The outbreak was first identified and reported by the CDC on July 10. The Public Health Agency in Canada is also reporting a similar outbreak of salmonella infections related to the outbreak in the U.S., according to the CDC.