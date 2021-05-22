Nearly 800K Folding Chairs Sold at Walmart Recalled

Nearly 800,000 folding chairs sold at Walmart stores nationwide have been recalled due to reports of the product breaking, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The U.S. CPSC said it has received 41 reports of the weld that connects the legs to the bottom of the chair breaking, which has resulted in 19 injuries.

The recall was issued Wednesday for about 795,000 chairs.

The chair is sold under the brand name Mainstay and manufactured by Cheyenne Products or Cheyenne Industries. It was sold exclusively at Walmart from January 2014 to April 2021.

The agency said cosumers should stop using the chair and contact Cheyenne for a full refund.

For a list of model numbers recalled, click here.