Recall Alert

Mislabeled Healthy Choice Bowls Recalled Nationwide, Contains Undeclared Allergens

Some Korean-Style Beef dinners sold nationwide contain a chicken dish with undeclared milk

By NBC DFW Staff

USDA

The USDA says some Healthy Choice Power Bowls are being recalled because they were mislabeled and contain undeclared allergens.

The products, labeled 9.25-oz Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef, actually contain a chicken, sausage and pepper product that contains milk.

The items were produced on July 22, 2022, and are marked with lot code “5246220320” and a “best if used by” date of 04-18-2023. They also have the establishment number “34622” on the end flap of the carton.

The products were shipped nationwide.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The USDA said the problem was discovered when Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, of Harlingen, Texas, which produced the product, notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service that it had received consumer complaints that the Korean-Style Beef cartons contained a chicken-based product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the USDA. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The USDA said consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Recall Alert

Important news on consumer products that can keep you safe

Recall Alert Sep 16

Nissan Recalls Over 200K Pickups Due to Risk of Rolling Away

Consumer Product Safety Commission Sep 16

CPSC Warns Consumers to ‘Immediately' Stop Using Male-to-Male Cords Sold on Amazon

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Consumer Care line at 800-672-8152.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Recall AlertUSDAhealthy choice
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us