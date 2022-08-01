H-E-B Recalls Ice Cream Flavor Over Mislabeling

H-E-B is recalling a flavor of ice cream because of the chance of an undeclared allergen, the Texas-based grocer said Monday.

In a news release, H-E-B says its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream could contain wheat, which is not on the product label.

The issue was uncovered when cookies and cream flavored ice cream was found in cartons labeled as the mint chocolate chip flavor. The affected ice cream was pulled from store shelves, H-E-B said.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat could have a dangerous allergic reaction if they eat the affected ice cream.

The recalled ice cream was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Texas. The affected ice cream has a best-by date of 06 Jan 23 with UPC number 4122048399.

There have been no reported illnesses, H-E-B said.

Anyone who wants to return the items can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund. Customers with any questions can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.