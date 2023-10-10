Family Dollar recalls over-the-counter drugs, medical devices that were improperly stored

Family Dollar has issued a nationwide voluntary recall on an extensive list of over-the-counter drugs, medical devices, and other healthcare products stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the items were shipped to certain stores throughout the country on or around June 1, 2023, through Sept. 21, 2023. They were likely sold at those stores between June 1, 2023, and Oct. 4, 2023.

READ THE LIST OF RECALLED PRODUCTS BELOW:

The FDA said this recall impacts Family Dollars in more than 20 states, including Texas. As of Tuesday, the company has not received any complaints or reports of illness related to these recalled items.

The FDA has instructed affected stores to immediately remove and discontinue the sale of the impacted products from their inventory.

Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled items can return it to the place they bought it from for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.