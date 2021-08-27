16,000 New Ford F-150 Pickups Recalled Over Seat Belt Issue: NHTSA

Ford is recalling more than 16,000 2021 F-150 pickup trucks due to an issue that could affect the reliability of seat belts in a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported F-150s with the Super Cab body style are being recalled because the front seat belt webbing may be incorrectly routed and may not adequately restrain a person in a crash.

The Regular Cab and Crew Cab body styles, which use a different seat belt assembly, are not part of this recall.

The recall affects approximately 16,430 vehicles manufactured from Jan. 2 through May 27.

The NHTSA said Ford will notify owners by mail with instructions on how to perform an inspection of their passenger and driver seat belts. If the passenger side fails, the passenger seat should not be used until it's repaired. The NHTSA said if the driver side fails, the vehicle should not be driven until it is repaired.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number for more information on this recall. Or call the Vehicle Safety Hotline 888-327-4236, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET; Hearing Impaired (TTY): 800-424-9153.

Vehicle owners should either call Ford’s toll-free line at 866-436-7332 or contact a local Ford or Lincoln dealer who can obtain specific information regarding the recalled vehicles from the Ford Online Automotive Service Information System (OASIS) database.