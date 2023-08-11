Ready, set, shop! It's a tax-free weekend for some back-to-school items

Stores at The Galleria in Dallas are geared up for a tax-free weekend, an annual Texas event where certain back-to-school items, including some clothes, shoes, backpacks, and supplies under $100 are tax-free.

"Tax-free here in Texas is just a normal part of getting ready for the school year," Shane Brock, who manages the new Cotopaxi store in The Galleria said. "I think it's something that families look forward to every year, and they might expect a chaotic experience, and hopefully we can turn that into a positive one."

Cotopaxi opened in May, so this weekend is the store's first tax-free weekend. Brock said the company sells clothes and hats with 'Do Good' on them and donates to local charities where they do business.

"We're really looking forward to the increase in customers over the weekend," Brock said. "We have so many great backpacks for people to choose from for the school year."

Abby Beus and her family from Utah stumbled on the tax-free weekend.

"I didn't know that was a thing. It's really cool, though. It's awesome," Beus said. "Just take advantage of the weekend and buy some cool backpacks, honestly."

Cotopaxi's backpacks are one-of-a-kind and sustainable. "These are made from scrap fabric that we buy from other brands," Brock explained to a customer.

The tax-free weekend saves shoppers Texas' 6.25% sales tax for the items that qualify. It's not just good for customers, it's good for businesses, too.

"We're hoping that we can make a lot of new friends and a lot of new customers that will shop with us during other parts of the year," Brock said.

Shoppers will still pay taxes on accessories, some sports items, computers, and textbooks.

The tax-free weekend ends at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 13.