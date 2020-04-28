‘Read Fort Worth’ Launches Campaign to Support FWISD Remote Learning

"Read Fort Worth" has launched the DRIVE Learning Anywhere Campaign, a community appeal to ensure every Fort Worth ISD student and family has the support needed to succeed in an online learning environment.

DRIVE (Devices & Resources to Impact Virtual Education) is an $850,000 campaign that combines the technology needs of students with best practices in virtual instruction to maximize the academic impact of these digital learning tools.

Facebook's lead gift of $500,000, along with funds from FWISD, covered the purchase of 6,000 hotspot devices with annual data plan from AT&T. Read Fort Worth turns to the Fort Worth community to raise the remaining $350,000 to support student and family success in online learning.

"Read Fort Worth is proud to support Fort Worth ISD in providing all students access to virtual learning platforms through home internet, and we know that giving these tools to families is not enough," Read Fort Worth Executive Director Elizabeth Brands said.

Health directives caused by COVID-19 resulted in school closures across Texas and shifted classroom instruction for 80,000 FWISD students to virtual platforms, making technology devices and home internet access an essential academic resource for every student.

According to a FWISD technology survey, 6,000 students were in need of internet access.

