Raytheon Joins with North Texas Food Bank in Their Global Month of Service

Raytheon Intelligence & Space employees celebrate their Global Month of Service by coming alongside the North Texas Food Bank to sort and pack 22,000 lbs of non-perishable goods and virtually volunteer.

The food sorted and packed Friday through the mobile food pantry program will be given to nearly 19,000 people in need in North Texas.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Millions of families face hunger every day, and the pandemic has further exacerbated food insecurity across our country. We are committed to making an impact in our community and our efforts here today packing boxes of food for families in need is one way we can make a difference," Vice President of Operations, Supply Chain and Security at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Jeff Place said.

Raytheon Technologies' Global Month of Service is a part of the company's 10-year, $500 million commitment called Connect Up. The program began April 6 to encourage 180,000 employees to complete 1 million acts of service this year.

RI&S employees volunteering virtually are helping with organizing at-home food drives in neighborhoods, and becoming community advocates through the North Texas Food Bank Social Media Ambassador Program.

"With 800,000 individuals throughout the North Texas Food Bank service area still expected to face food insecurity in 2021, NTFB and our Feeding Network of Partner Agencies will need to continue to sustain elevated levels of outreach and food distribution to meet the needs of the most vulnerable members of our community," President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, Trisha Cunningham said.

Individuals who want to learn more about aiding the North Texas Food Bank can visit their website by clicking here.

"As we move forward, support via monetary donations and especially volunteerism are critical," Cunningham said.