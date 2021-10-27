Ray Roberts Lake State Park Reopens Highway 380 Entrance to Greenbelt Unit

Ray Roberts Lake State Park in Denton reopened the Highway 380 access point to the Greenbelt Wednesday morning.

This will reopen about four miles of multi-use trail including hiking, biking, and equestrian access.

The kayak launch and designated equestrian trailhead at the highway 380 access point will remain closed until further notice, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

"We are excited to be able to reopen this portion of the Greenbelt unit to visitors in time for them to enjoy the cool fall weather on the trail," said Robbie Merritt, Superintendent of Ray Roberts Lake State Park.

This portion of the Greenbelt Unit has been closed since 2015 due to flooding along the Elm Fork of the Trinity River, according to TPWD.

The periodic floods, caused by several large log jams in the river channel, caused damage to large sections of the multi-use trail, the equestrian trail and the parking area at the Highway 380 access point over the years, the department said.

"In the future, TPWD plans to perform the basic clean-up necessary after each flooding event in order to reopen the Highway 380 access as soon as possible, providing a primitive trail experience for hikers, bicyclists, and equestrian riders along the multi-use trail," Merritt said.

Park staff are currently working with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the Greenbelt Alliance, and the city of Denton to develop a more long-term solution to the flooding issue at the park.