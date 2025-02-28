Rashee Rice civil trial to be rescheduled due to lawyer's legislative duties

It'll be a while longer before Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice goes to court over a high-speed multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash that police say injured at least four people in Dallas last March.

Rice's attorney, Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, was granted a legislative continuance in a civil case in January so that he could fulfill his duties as a state senator before any trial begins.

Rice is facing at least two civil lawsuits and multiple criminal charges after Dallas police said on March 30, 2024, that he and another driver were speeding in a Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette when they caused a chain reaction crash on Central Expressway involving four other vehicles.

A witness shared dashcam video of the crashes that also showed the occupants of the sports cars getting out of the vehicles near University Boulevard and walking away. Both Rice and the other driver, Theodore Knox, were charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

In the days after the crash, Rice's attorney, Texas Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas), said his client admitted to police he was driving the Lamborghini when it crashed. In a statement published on social media, Rice said he was taking full responsibility for his part in the matter.

After West was granted his legislative continuance last month, Sanjay Mathur, the attorney representing plaintiffs Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova in one of the civil suits, filed a motion on Feb. 14, asking the court to change the procedural deadlines associated with the civil case and to schedule a new trial date. They said the change is necessary because Rice's attorney has "refused to entertain deposition dates, answer discovery, or agree to hearings in lieu of the continuance."

"Counsel for plaintiff requested depositions as well as written discovery prior to the granting of the continuance and said requests have not been entertained by opposing counsel due to the granting of the continuance and abatement of this case," Mathur wrote in his motion.

The current session of the Texas legislature runs from Jan. 14 through June 2. A new court date has not been set, but per state law the civil case can not be continued before 30 days after the end of the legislative session.

Rice is also a named defendant in a second civil suit where Kamlesh Desai is suing for damages including injury, anguish, suffering and impairment. That case has also not received a court date.

The status of Rice's criminal case is unknown.

Rice suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs wide receiver is expected to recover fully and be available for the 2025 season. NFL Training Camp typically begins in mid-July.