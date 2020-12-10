Grapevine High School

Rapper Post Malone Gifts Crocs to North Texas Alma Mater

This week, popular rapper-singer Post Malone sent his new line of Crocs to students and staff at Grapevine High School.

Post Malone graduated from the North Texas high school in 2013.

He recently collaborated with the shoe brand to develop the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II. This is the fifth launch of Crocs the rapper has been involved with.

The special edition Crocs sold out within hours, but those at Grapevine High School received a special surprise shipment from Malone.

A spokesperson for Crocs stated the special-edition shoes were safely distributed to fans in Texas and other cities around the world.

