Rapper Chynna Rogers Dead at 25

West Philadelphia native and rapper Chynna Rogers has died at 25, E! News confirmed.

In a statement to E! News, Rogers' family said, "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed." Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Rogers began her career as a model when she signed to Ford Models at the age of 14. She later went on to work with the late record producer A$AP Yams, born Steven Rodriguez. After becoming involved with the A$AP Mob, Rogers began to build her career as a rapper.

In an interview with Pitchfork from 2018, the young rapper opened up about overcoming drug addiction, her music and she shared that exactly a year after rehab, her mother had died. However, she didn't let her mother's death challenge her sobriety.

"My mom would be really tight with me if I used her as an excuse to fall of," she told the publication. "It's just more reason to work and get this s--- done."

When talking to the publication about her past drug addiction, Rogers explained, "Two or three years ago, I felt that I hadn't gone through enough terrible stuff to deserve to have this as a career. I didn't feel like I deserved to be making a living off talking about my life yet because I just couldn't relate to enough people. It wasn't just the drug-addict thing, but also all the behaviors that come with it, all the situations you end up in, and the people you end up around just living that life."

She added, "Now I feel like I've been through enough shit. Now I feel like I can actually talk to y'all about something."

Rogers released a few EP's, including "I'm Not Here," "This Isn't Happening" in 2015 and "music 2 die 2" in 2016. She was also known for her hit singles "Selfie" and "Glen Coco."

On Instagram, friends of Rogers posted tributes honoring the late rapper's life.

"Chynna. I remember when we was some young bucks. Sitting on my mom's porch eating chicken wings, greasy hands..... and we talked about all the things we wanted to do. Remember how it fucked us up years later? You are an artist. I always looked up to how you played with words,"Gianni Lee wrote on Instagram, alongside portraits of the rapper. "You were gifted with the pen, you were a real writer. You proved that to everybody in the game. You had me looking into Edgar Allen Poe and Alfred Hitchcock. I remember we were in the Lower East Side and you were irked you had to play look out for me so I could paint.....So I took these photos of you. I never got to send them to you. I love you man.... you are a legend and I kno you are happy now."

Ryan Rose on Instagram also shared an emotional tribute to their friend "Chizzy."

Rose wrote, "Chizzy, I've never lost a girlfriend bro. I've known you since you were 14. Literally sleepovers, biddin, drinkin 4 lokos, flashmobbin downtown, visiting you in NYC, Smoke sessions like bro real shit you told me 2 weeks ago you were coming to Vegas &we was gonna link. This is the most unexpected shit of 2020. I love you, we miss you. See you on the other side Chizzy."

