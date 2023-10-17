Rangers fans stocking up on new gear ahead of Game 3 against Astros

After a close game against the Houston Astros, the energy at Globe Life Field is brewing as fans prepare to welcome the Rangers back home.

“Palms were sweaty,” Marilyn Reyes said. Reyes visited the Texas Rangers Team Store Tuesday morning with her boyfriend, Joe Vasquez. “We got it done. We did what we had to do.”

“Oh, I was very nervous,” Vasquez said. “Chapman came in and scared me a little bit. But hey, Leclerc came in and got it done.”

The couple came to stock up on fresh gear ahead of Game 3.

“Local team, we ‘gotta go for them,” Vasquez said. “All the drama up and down, going to the playoffs, getting out of the playoffs, 100-loss season, and now we’re a couple wins away from the World Series.”

Rey De La Cruz was also shopping in celebration of a strong season.

“Oh, forever,” De La Cruz said about being a fan. “Since 1971.”

He said the matchup against one of their biggest rivals makes Wednesday’s game even better.

“Can I say cheaters? I’m very excited that they beat the cheaters, and I hope that they go all the way,” De La Cruz said.

Outside of Globe Life Field, Daniel and Dalia Cruz proudly snapped a picture in their Astros gear.

“We are going to take it all the way,” Daniel said. “It doesn't matter who it is.”

“We're good on the road,” Dalia said. “At home we got a little nervous, but outside we're ready.”

Sue Macfarland and her husband Dale scoped out the area as they will be watching the game inside.

“I want to see some home runs,” Sue said.

“Our son bought us these tickets,” Dale said. “We're going to be in, let's see, it’s section 17, row 14. They're real nice seats, and we're lucky to be there.”

Dale and Sue were surprised with the tickets Monday night.

“We’re good and ready to go. All we need is the team out there playing,” Dale said. “We’re going to be there rooting.”

Win or lose, Dale already has his ticket for Game 4 against the Astros on Thursday.

“That’ll be the night to complete the sweep, you see,” Dale said. “Hopefully, that’s what they’ll be doing.”

The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.