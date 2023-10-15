lone star series

Rangers fans show up for Game 1 of the ALCS in Houston

Game one of the American Championship League Series kicked off in Houston Sunday night.

By Sophia Beausoleil

Texas Rangers fans and Houston Astros fans have been looking forward to game 1 of the American League Championship Series as the two Texas teams square off for a possible spot in the World Series.

For the first time in history, the two Lonestar State teams are facing each other in the postseason.

Watch parties in North Texas are getting underway for the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros game. NBC 5's Sophia Beausoleil was at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where fans flocked to support their teams.

Fans made the trip down I-45 to watch the historic matchup. It's also the first time since 2011 that the Texas Rangers made it to the ALCS.

" We're excited we're here to win it like we did a long time ago, we didn't go all the way to the World Series," said Randy Lyne, a Rangers fan.

