Rangers fans get ‘in gear' to prepare for World Series

Clouds hovered, and rain fell over Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, but nothing could rain on the parade inside the Grand Slam Team Store.

"It's a dream come true for me," Lupita Balerio said. Balerio drove up from San Antonio to be swept up by the wave of emotion following the Rangers American League Championship Series win. "I love the Rangers, so right now, I'm going into the store to buy my shirt and my cap and be ready for Friday."

The Grand Slam Team Store sells bragging rights emblazoned on t-shirts, sweatshirts, and caps.

"I'm thrilled to death at what's about to happen," Al Herron of Grand Prairie said, smiling ear-to-ear. "I'm so excited about what's happening, and I'm a huge Adolis Garcia fan now, so I needed to complete the set and come get a jersey."

"I've got all kinds of gear. I've got some shirts, I've got some pullovers, I've got some bench sweaters," Bobby Smith from Waco said. "I was just looking to get some new stuff."

It seems a new series requires new gear. It's self-reward for years of service.

"Two years ago, they lost over 100 ballgames, and I sat and watched every one of 'em and chewed my fingernails and threw stuff at the TV," Smith said. "It was not easy!"

"It's really just kind of growing up with them," Herron said. "It's almost like part of your DNA almost. The Rangers have been here as long as I've been here."

For all the new gear fans were buying for the American League Championship Series title, they wouldn't mind if a World Series title made their purchases outdated.

"Go Rangers," Smith said.