Rangers Fans Excited to Start Delayed Baseball Season

When the first pitch is thrown at the Texas Rangers home opener, Donna and Chuck Hogard will be watching, but not from their season ticket seats in section 222. Instead, they'll be on the sofa at home watching the game on TV.

"Opening day! It's baseball time in Texas," Donna said. "I miss it so bad!"

The Hogards are what you might call super fans. They have a room dedicated to Rangers memorabilia. The couple was looking forward to watching the first game at Globe Life Field from their season ticket seats, but the pandemic is keeping stadiums empty.

"Yeah, bad timing," Donna said. "It's not the only thing in our lives that we were excited about that didn't happen. We've had lots of things like that, so it's just one more disappointment, but a big one."

"Right now we need a distraction from everything else going on," Chuck said. "Something else to think about besides COVID," Donna said.

The couple planned to so what most fans will...cheer their team from the comfort of home.

"Go Rangers," Donna said. "You can do this!"