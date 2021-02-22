I-20

Ramp at Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 175 Closed for Two Weeks

A detour map is available to help navigate around the closure

The ramp taking drivers from Interstate 20 to U.S. Highway 175 in southeast Dallas County will be closed for about two weeks for construction.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the ramp rehabilitation project will close the ramp from eastbound I-20 to westbound US 175 from Feb. 21 to Mar. 7.

Traffic is sure to build up and motorists are highly encouraged to use alternate routes.

Drivers hoping to go from eastbound I-20 to westbound US 175 can exit Haymarket Road and go north (left) about 3/4 of a mile until it intersects with 175. If traffic is backed up, drivers can do the same thing by exiting St. Augustine and following that until arriving at US 175.

The closure is for bridge deck repair, and guardrail removal and installation. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for more information about this road closure and others.

For information on this and other road conditions statewide, visit DriveTexas.org

