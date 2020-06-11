Rallies Clash Outside of President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion

While President Donald Trump hosted a discussion inside Gateway Church of Dallas, tensions arose outside. Two opposing groups faced off. One group was in support of the President and his visit, while the larger group outside of the church was very much opposed.

The rallies remained peaceful as the groups were separated by barricades and law enforcement.

On the side of supporters, some weighed in on the current social movement. Many Trump supporters on that side said they saddened by the death of George Floyd but would not go as far as chanting “Black lives matter.” Instead, some of them chose to chant “all lives matter.”

On the side opposing President Donald Trump’s arrival, they said their objection wasn’t just about the president’s visit. Emotions spilled over from several days of marches and rallies in response to Floyd’s death.

The President’s roundtable discussion lasted more than an hour. During that time, many of his supporters left the area, while protesters stayed behind.

And as President Trump rode away in his motorcade protesters were still there, making sure he was at least able to see, if not hear, their message.