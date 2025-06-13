Raise a reader in 15 minutes a day

There are proven benefits for children who read 15 to 30 minutes a day.

Scholastic reports that students who read a book for fun daily can increase their literacy skills.

Dallas literacy nonprofit Catch Up and Read program manager Ayanna Jackson said for some, that can seem like a lot of reading, but it's easy to break it up.

"If you're one of those parents that don't see their child until later in the afternoon because you are working, that's fine," Jackson said. "15 minutes during dinner time while you're cooking, and then before they go to bed. That's the 30 minutes you need a day. Just engaging with each other is the most important thing that you could do to really help your student."

Jackson also said that reading aloud builds fluency and a love of books, even for older kids. It helps kids create their own routine. She also said audiobooks can help make reading different and fun.

"It's about trying to stop or slow that regression that kids have during the summer months. They have to keep their minds engaged," Jackson said.

Other benefits include vocabulary expansion, better memory, and even better night sleep when reading before bed.

NBC 5 is Reading with You all summer long, with more tips on how to keep kids engaged in reading. The literacy campaign also has a book of the week selected by the Fort Worth Public Library.