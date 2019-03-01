Rainy Weekend Previews Record Cold, Snow Chances to the North Snow or ice is not expected in DFW because temperatures will likely remain above freezing

What to Know Cold front will rush through North Texas at about sunrise Sunday; cold rain expected

Snow will stay up north around the Red River area; some flakes can mix in further south

The next seven days will be the coldest start to March since 2015

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

This weekend's weather is likely to force many outdoor activities inside as March roars in like a lion. Cold, rainy conditions will be the theme through the weekend followed by near-record low temperatures Sunday night into Monday.

Let's walk through what you can expect.

Saturday will feature cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle in the morning. A better chance of rain will show up in the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will become widespread as the day wears on, possibly even some thunderstorms.

Saturday night into Sunday morning looks quite wet. Cold rain will be ongoing Sunday morning. The cold front will pass through Dallas-Fort Worth around sunrise.

Temperatures will remain above freezing, so snow or ice is not expected in DFW as of this writing. However, farther north toward the Red River, some snow may briefly mix in before the precipitation ends.

Temperatures will take a big tumble during the day Sunday, falling through the 30s during the day. It will not be a pleasant day to be outside with a strong wind up to 30 mph and wind chills in the 20s. By Sunday night and Monday morning, wind chills will bottom out in the teens and single digits.

We could very well set a new record low by Monday morning. The current record low for Monday is 20 (set back in 2002). That number is very much in jeopardy. Our computer model forecast is showing 19º for DFW around sunrise Monday.

This cold pattern will stick around until at least the middle of next week. Finally, by the end of next week temperatures will be back in the 60s.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.