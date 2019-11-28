Rainy Weather Through Saturday Morning

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Our damp, showery weather pattern will continue through Saturday morning.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers across North Texas. A couple of thunderstorms are possible, too, as a warm front moves north through the area. Temperatures will rise from the 40s to the upper 60s Friday.

The rain chances will decrease after a line of showers and storms moves east across the region Saturday morning.

Isolated severe storms will be possible across North Texas early Saturday morning. The threat for severe storms will shift to the east as a cold front moves through. Main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will be mild Saturday, but cool back into the 50s and 60s for Sunday and Monday. The weather next week looks rather quiet.

