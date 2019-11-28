Rainy Weather Through Saturday Morning

By Rick Mitchell

Our damp, showery weather pattern will continue through Saturday morning.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers across North Texas. A couple of thunderstorms are possible, too, as a warm front moves north through the area. Temperatures will rise from the 40s to the upper 60s Friday.

The rain chances will decrease after a line of showers and storms moves east across the region Saturday morning.

Isolated severe storms will be possible across North Texas early Saturday morning. The threat for severe storms will shift to the east as a cold front moves through. Main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will be mild Saturday, but cool back into the 50s and 60s for Sunday and Monday. The weather next week looks rather quiet.

Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
 
At Home?
  • Head indoors immediately
  • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
  • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
  • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
  • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
  • Stay inside your vehicle.
  • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
  • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
  • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

 

