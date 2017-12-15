Rain Returns to North Texas Saturday

A big weekend for shopping and holiday events, but you should be prepared to have the umbrellas or rain coats ready.

It won't be a wash out by any means, but we will see showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two in some areas.

Saturday will be dry for much of the day with clouds moving in before the rainmaker moves in. The best opportunity for rain will be after well after sunset into Saturday night.

The highest rain chances are Saturday night will be east and southeast of Dallas.

This won't be a drought buster, look for less than half an inch in most places, but to our south and east rain totals could be higher.

Rain moves out early Sunday morning, then we'll see warmer and sunny weather for a few days next week.

Our next good rain chance will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Be sure to tune in or set your DVR for 5 p.m. Saturday for our Turbulent Texas Weather special looking back at some of the active weather we had earlier this year.