Rains County Remains Under Burn Ban, Will Issue Citations After Multiple Fatal Fires

With extremely dry weather conditions, Rains County is one of a number of counties to respond to fires this week, including two fires that resulted in fatalities.

Rains County Emergency Management said deputies will join firefighters in responding to fire calls and will issue citations for every instance of illegal burning.

In addition to absolutely no burning, the ban also prohibits outdoor welding. The county urges the public to operate any outdoor equipment with complete care as even one spark could ignite and devastate homes and land, as well as animals and other property.

Rains County Emergency Management also said the volunteer firefighters all have full time jobs and must leave those jobs when responding to fires. Having to continually fight multiple fires in the extreme heat can take a toll on the firefighters and their families.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Ignorance of the burn ban will not be an excuse, and citations will be issued every time for illegal burning.