Rainbow Crosswalks Being Installed in Oak Lawn

Work is underway Tuesday to bring new color to a Dallas neighborhood.

Crews were installing rainbow crosswalks along Cedar Springs Road in Oak Lawn -- the heart of Dallas' LGBTQ community.

"Finally!" wrote Adam Medrano, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem and chair of the city's LGBT task force. "Today is a day of celebration and it would not have been possible without the help of the LGBT Taskforce, the many financial donors, the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and the community for working towards this goal!"

The 10 crosswalks were approved by City Council as part of a $1.4 million plan to improve Cedar Springs Road between Douglas and Oak Lawn avenues, The Dallas Morning News reported in 2019.

NBC 5's cameras captured people stopping to take pictures and selfies as the road crews installed the fresh colors.

The rainbow-colored intersections also follow the lead of other Texas cities — Houston, San Antonio and Galveston — that installed their own rainbow crosswalks in the past two years.

Chris Luna, who in the 1990s was one of the first openly gay Dallas council members, said city officials have considered the move for years. He said the project was complicated because it required coordination among three city departments: the Department of Transportation, which oversees traffic, the Bond Program Office that finances the project, and Public Works to approve street construction.