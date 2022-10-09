Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek

After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek.

For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.

The last measurable rain at DFW Airport was on September 2nd when 0.10" of rain fell.

Typically October is our second wettest month of the year with normal rainfall totals just over 4 inches.

Drought conditions continue to expand across North Texas. Severe and extreme drought conditions now extend to the South and West of the Metroplex and along the Red River.

Our next cold front will be pushing into the area on Wednesday. While the window for rain is brief, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Cooler air will return late week with highs back in the 70s by Friday afternoon.