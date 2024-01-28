Rain causes sanitary sewer overflow in Fort Worth

Recent rain has caused a sanitary sewer overflow in the Fort Worth collection system.

The spill area is around 3000 Quail Rd. and happened at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. The spill was ongoing at 6 a.m. Sunday at 75 gallons per minute, according to a report from the City of Fort Worth.

Overflow does not impact Fort Worth's drinking water, but people should avoid contact with the waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If anyone comes in contact with the affected area, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

The City of Fort Worth recommends that anyone located within half a mile of the spill, who uses private drinking water supply wells, only use water that has been distilled or boiled for personal uses. Those with private water wells should have them tested and disinfected, if necessary.