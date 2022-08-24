Railcars Now Available for The Trains at NorthPark 2022 Season

The Trains at NorthPark’s 2022 season will return to the mall’s second floor on Saturday, November 12 for it’s seven weeks run through January 6. The event to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

While we are a few months away from the opening, the railcars for the public to purchase, are for sale now. Each year, hundreds of customized railcars, engines, and cabooses hit the tracks in support of the RMHD. Supporters can buy railcars throughout The Trains at NorthPark season, the deadline to purchase in time to have a car on the tracks for opening day is October 4, 2022.

“The Trains at NorthPark is such an important part of our year at Ronald McDonald House Dallas,” CEO Jill Cumnock said. “We are once again operating at full capacity, but our expenses have risen over the last six months because of surging electricity and utility costs and don’t forget, RMHD provides our services free of charge.”

The Trains at NorthPark is the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas with more than 700 railcars featuring the corporations, organizations, families, and individuals who make the attraction possible. Since its launch in 1987, The Trains have helped raise more than $18 million for RMHD and has welcomed more than 50,000 visitors each year to Dallas’ favorite shopping destination.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Everyone who sponsors, purchases a railcar, or attends the Trains at NorthPark makes a real difference in helping to defray these costs. The railcars are lifelong keepsakes, so please consider purchasing one this year to help light up both the train tracks and the House,” Cumnock said.

Options for 2022 include a standard railcar for $200, a caboose for $250, a special edition yellow and white striped baggage car for $300, or an engine for $350.

Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has served as a home-away-from-home for more than 41,000 families of seriously ill children who have traveled to Dallas seeking medical treatment in area hospitals.

The event will be back to operating at full capacity following COVID protocols.

NBC 5 is a proud sponsor of The Trains at NorthPark.