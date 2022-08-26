Quick Actions by Dallas ISD Bus Driver and Monitor Save a Father and Two Children From Flood Waters

When flood waters started to sweep away two children, a Dallas Independent School District bus driver and monitor sprung into action and it was all caught on camera.

Dallas ISD bus driver Simone Edmond has been driving school buses for 20 years.

"I've driven in snow, rain, sleet, but never a flood a like this," school bus driver Simone Edmond said.

Never has she been a part of a high-water rescue. But, dramatic cellphone video shot by her bus monitor Tekendria Valentine both doing just that.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The two ladies were on their way back to the bus yard Monday. Edmond decided to take a different route.

“God had me go that way,” Edmond said.

When she came to the area of Edd Road and Silver Brook Road they saw two kids being swept away by rushing water.

"Saw these kids in the middle of the street and the water just whooshes them away," Edmond said. "The mom says please help, please help, he's losing his grip. So, I pulled the bus up. They asked me to move the bus up to stop the flow of the water."

The father had jumped into the water holding on to his kids and a tree.

Valentine quickly started grabbing what she could to help pull them to safety.

"There's nothing back here besides the seatbelts that could be extended out to them,” bus monitor Tekendria Valentine said. “So, I just took the seatbelts off and started tying them together and trying to throw them out for them to grab."

With the help of the seatbelts and a human chain of bystanders, they got the father and his children safely on the bus and out of the rushing water.

The two ladies jumped into action with only one thought on their minds.

"Just saving the kids," Edmond said.

"I'm just thankful we were there to help," Valentine said.