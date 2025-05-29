Downtown Dallas Inc. says building owners near Main and Akard are reviewing video that may show how a historical marker commemorating a 1910 lynching was damaged.

Dallas Police on Thursday said its investigation into the removal and damage of a historical marker in downtown Dallas earlier this month is being looked at as possible criminal mischief.

The two-sided plaque recognizes the 1910 murder of Allen Brooks, a Black man lynched by a white mob and the history of lynching in the U.S.

The damaged plaque was found on Akard Street behind construction barricades, less than 100 feet from its pedestal, on May 16.

Juan Galvan, with Downtown Dallas Inc., told NBC 5 he found the damaged historical marker a couple of hours after another DDI employee noticed only a small, fractured piece of the base was still affixed to the pedestal.

"We kind of scoped it out back and forth here (by Main and Akard), and that’s when we found it,” Galvan said.

Galvan and a few other employees picked up the plaque and placed it inside a nearby building for safekeeping until the Dallas Park and Recreation Department took custody of it.

“It could have been vandalized overnight by an individual, or it could have been hit by a car or something like that," Galvan said. “But that’s where our security cameras will help us find out.”

Galvan said area building owners are reviewing video starting early on May 16, but it's unknown when the marker was removed, how, or why.

Ed Gray, with the Dallas County Justice Initiative, confirmed to NBC 5 that the damage to the marker is beyond repair and will require a new permanent replacement marker.

“We’ve erased this man’s memory again from the city of Dallas," Gray said.

Gray was at the November 2021 unveiling of the historical marker, an effort that took years to realize after the 1910 lynching was largely ignored in Dallas history for nearly a century.

"Each day, people walk past what was a historical marker, and it’s just now a pedestal," Gray said. "Somebody saw something, someone is around here 24/7, cameras are here as well.”

NBC 5 was provided access to view the historical marker, being kept at an undisclosed location, which showed significant damage to the bottom center of the plaque, where it was torn away from its base.

The Dallas Police Department opened its investigation after a report of vandalism to the historical marker on May 23, a week after it was located on Akard Street by DDI employees.

"Determining intent would come through the ongoing investigation," Dallas PD said in an email.

Gray hopes answers come soon. "Find out who did this. This isn’t a joke.”