Queen Elizabeth II Joins Virtual Unveiling of Portrait

The queen saw the painting on her computer screen, and observed that a tea cup in the portrait lacked a key ingredient: tea

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II has joined in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait commissioned by Britain’s Foreign Office to honor her services to diplomacy.

The portrait of the monarch by Miriam Escofet is meant to pay tribute to the queen's work in promoting U.K. interests all over the world.

The queen saw the painting on her computer screen, and observed that a tea cup in the portrait lacked a key ingredient: tea. Escofet told the monarch that she had included the insignia of the FCO on the cup.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 8 mins ago

Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 208 New Cases of COVID-19, 3 Deaths Saturday

“She seemed to react very positively to it,’’ Escofet said. “She was smiling, asking how long it took and if I had any more projects on the go after this.’’

The unveiling took place during a virtual visit in which the monarch was told about how the Foreign Office handled the shock wave of the coronavirus pandemic and brought thousands of British tourists home from far-flung travels.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us