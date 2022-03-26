Qantas Airline to Offer Non-Stop Flights to Melbourne, Australia from DFW Airport

DFW Airport will begin operating non-stop service flights to Melbourne, Australia through Qantas Airline, the airport announced Saturday.

“DFW Airport is pleased to welcome Qantas no-stop service to Melbourne,” Sean Donohue, chief executive officer at DFW Airport said. “Both regions are experiencing rapid growth and this addition will provide new opportunities for international business ties, tourism and economic development.”

Qantas currently provides flight services to Sydney from DFW Airport, which resumed earlier this year. DFW Airport will be the only airport not located on the west coast with non-stop service to Melbourne.

The service will operate four times a week beginning Dec. 2 and tickets for those flights are on sale now.

