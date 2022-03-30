Pushback Against Proposed 380 Bypass in Collin County

People in Collin County are pushing back against a new eight-lane freeway being proposed by the Texas Department of Transportation.

A bypass for U.S. 380 is supposed to ease congestion along the busy roadway.

TxDOT has been studying options since 2016.

Right now, the focus is on the section between FM 1827 in McKinney and Coit Road in Prosper.

One proposed route, “Segment B”, has plenty of opposition.

The route would cut through several housing developments and would affect several schools, according to the Town of Prosper.

It would also be built on property owned by ManeGait Therapeutic Horsemanship in McKinney.

“We serve children and adults with disabilities and we serve veterans, as well,” said Priscilla Darling, co-founder of ManeGait.

ManeGait is located along Custer Road near U.S. 380.

For the second time in three years, its leaders are mounting a defense against U.S. 380 bypass proposals.

NBC 5 profiled the center three years ago when TxDOT proposed a bypass that would've cut through a southern portion part of the 14-acre property.

When the proposal was rejected, “We thought that this was done,” said Zach Schneider, a member of Manegait’s board of directors.

But it's reared its head, again.

“This is worse, when you compare this proposed route to 2019, it’s worse. It’s closer to our operations and our covered arena than in 2019,” Schneider said.

Under Segment B of TxDOT’s current proposal, the freeway and frontage roads would cut through a north portion of Manegait’s property.

“The route that TxDOT has proposed would not allow us to stay here at all,” Darling said.

It would also affect several housing developments and schools in Prosper, including the Founders Classical Academy, a charter school in Prosper.

It's why Prosper town leaders have passed seven resolutions opposing a bypass.

“It would really change the face of Prosper as we anticipate it. It would change the character of the community and that's not what the residents want,” said Harlan Jefferson, Prosper Town Manager.

TxDOT is asking for public feedback on all proposed routes from March 22 through April 6. It emphasized to NBC 5 that no final decision has been made.

Click here to submit a comment.

"Four alternative proposals are under consideration to accommodate the safety of current and future traffic needs," a TxDOT spokesperson wrote in an email to NBC 5.

ManeGait said it hopes enough people oppose the idea that TxDOT rejects the proposal, and the issue is put out to pasture, for good.

TxDOT told NBC 5 it is required by law to evaluate all feasible alternatives from a study two years ago.

A group of parents plans to hold a protest opposing 'Segment B' at Cockrell Elementary School on Thursday night.