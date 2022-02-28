Push to Boycott Russian Products Could Affect Small Business

Euro Delicatessen in Richardson is where eastern Europeans go for a taste of home.

Lev Golberg, from Moscow, is co-owner.

"Before the invasion, you know, my customer ask me: 'It will be war?' and I say 'no', it's impossible. I wouldn't believe it because I don't feel this Putin is so crazy. But now it's reality,” Goldberg said.

His store sells food from countries like Poland, Romania and Ukraine.

About 20% of its products are Russia imports which Goldberg said he gets through a company in New York.

He said he isn't sure how much longer those orders will be filled, especially with growing calls to ban the sale of Russian goods.

“If you don't want to buy vodka, stop shipping from Russia but in the store, people already pay for this. We need to finish it,” Goldberg said.

He said not buying Russian products already on store shelves only punishes local stores, like his, which opened 25 years ago, a longtime business that could be affected by a war on the other side of the globe.

“We need peace as soon as possible. Stop the war,” Goldberg said.