Puppy Killed in Crossfire During Fort Worth Shooting

A puppy is dead after it was caught in the crossfire during a shooting on Monday, Fort Worth police say.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at 4540 Nautilus Circle shortly after 9 p.m.
Police said that no people were injured during the shooting, but a dog was caught in the crossfire.
An individual involved in the incident was on a walk with a puppy when the shooting occurred, police said.
According to police, the puppy was killed during the shooting.
Police said animal cruelty detectives were notified of the incident.