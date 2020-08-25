Puppy Killed in Crossfire During Fort Worth Shooting

A puppy is dead after it was caught in the crossfire during a shooting on Monday, Fort Worth police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at 4540 Nautilus Circle shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said that no people were injured during the shooting, but a dog was caught in the crossfire.

An individual involved in the incident was on a walk with a puppy when the shooting occurred, police said.

According to police, the puppy was killed during the shooting.

Police said animal cruelty detectives were notified of the incident.