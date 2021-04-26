Puerto Rico's Population Fell 11.8% to 3.3 Million, Census Shows

The population loss was part of the bureau's announcement of the latest data from the 2020 Census on state and territory populations

Puerto Rico's population fell 11.8 percent to 3.3 million over the past decade, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday.

The population loss was part of the bureau's announcement of the latest data from the 2020 Census on state and territory populations. The U.S. population overall grew 7.4 percent to 331,449,281 over the decade from 2010-2020, according to the census.

Puerto Rico has suffered a string of disasters and setbacks that have led to an exodus of island residents to the U.S. mainland.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

