Public Safety discussions take place in Dallas and Fort Worth

Leaders in Fort Worth and Dallas gathered on Tuesday to discuss public safety concerns as the summer months approach.

In Fort Worth, community members and leaders gathered at the Potters House of Fort Worth to discuss pressing issues as the summer months heat up and crime tends to increase.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes participated in a panel discussion hosted by the Tarrant County NAACP and local members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

He said he’s committed to improving public safety by ensuring his staff is physically and mentally equipped.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“One of my primary jobs as the police chief of Fort Worth is to make sure I have a safe, healthy resilient department so that I have people that come serve the way they need to serve,” he said.

In Fort Worth, violent crime was down in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2023. Homicides are d

However, there was a spike during a 30-day period from May to June with eight homicides. That’s compared to just one the in previous month.

Panelist Gena Byrd with the Fort Worth NAACP said public safety must be addressed systemically.

“We need to really focus on what’s going on in the community and really insist on policy change,” she said.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia also joined a public safety discussion happening at the same time in Dallas. He said a priority is retaining officers. He told NBC 5 that attrition numbers are down, and academy enrollment is up.

“If we can hire 250 officers a year and keep our attrition numbers down, we’ll get to that spot quicker than people might think,” Garcia said.

City leaders in both city’s call for accountability and community involvement.