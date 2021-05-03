Public Hearing Scheduled on Rep. Michelle Beckley's Vote Centers for Denton County Bill

Representative Michelle Beckley's House Bill 661 is scheduled for a public hearing in the House Committee on Elections.

This bill follows on Beckley's promise to establish Election Day Vote Centers in Denton County, her 87th Legislative Session priority.

"While poll greeting, my team and I witnessed first-hand voters using their valuable time to wait to vote, only to be told they needed to go to a different location," Beckley said. "It is past time to make Election Day voting easier in Denton County."

Beckley represents House District 65, which includes Carrollton and Lewisville in Denton County. She also serves on the House Committees for Elections and International Relations and Economic Development.

Currently, only counties that utilize purely electronic elections systems are permitted to apply for the Countywide Polling Place Program. HB 661 would allow any county in Texas to apply for the program.

"There is no reason why voters need to be inconvenienced on Election Day, especially when every day during early voting, voters are allowed to vote anywhere in Denton County," Beckley said. "Dallas, Collin, and Tarrant Counties all have vote centers, and Denton County should be no different."

The bill is scheduled to be heard in the House Committee on Elections on Tuesday.

"It is my priority to get this bill passed, to ensure that next election cycle, Denton County voters will not be turned away at the polls on election day and will be allowed to vote at any polling location in the County," Beckley said.