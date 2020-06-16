Public Charter Airline Adds DFW to Las Vegas Flights

JSX Inc. has announced that the hop-on jet service is adding non-stop flights from Love Field to Las Vegas beginning June 19.

With new headquarters in Dallas, the flights from Love Field to Las Vegas are the first Dallas-based flights for the public charter airline that has mainly operated on the West Coast since its founding in 2006.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, JSX has been hit hard like many other airlines. CEO Alex Wilcox said that business is "terrible. The thing that we are in business to do has disappeared. Or at least 90% of it has disappeared" in an interview with aviation company Skift.

But the company is trying to brand itself around quick, minimal-contact flights that will occur at a private terminal at Love Field with temperature checks required before boarding.

Their "Simpli-fly" program includes arriving 20 minutes before departure for contact-less check-in through their mobile app.

JSX will also require all customers and employees to wear face coverings. On Monday, major airlines including United and American Airlines said they would crack down on passengers who refuse to wear face masks or coverings, according to the Dallas Morning News's Kyle Arnold.

Recently, DFW Airport planned on opening checkpoints for an anticipated increase in July 4 travel.