Protestors Gather Outside Collin County Jail After Death of Marvin Scott III

Protestors marched outside the Collin County jail Thursday days after the death of a 26-year-old Frisco man.

Marvin Scott III died Sunday in a cell at the jail. Seven detention officers are now on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigation.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Scott's family is demanding the officers immediate arrest.

Scott was arrested by Allen Police on Sunday at the Allen Outlets.

According to the Allen Police Department, "Our officers observed that Mr. Scott was acting in an erratic manner and were concerned for his safety due to the possible ingestion of drugs."

Scott was taken to a hospital where he remained in an emergency room for about three hours, the department said.

He was released and taken to the Collin County jail.

Scott's family attorney says detention officers tried to restrain Scott, but instead, the attorney claims their actions directly caused his death.

Dozens gathered outside the Collin County jail on Thursday night in the driveway where inmates are brought in for booking.

Scott's sister, LaChay Batts, told demonstrators the location was chosen because she doesn't want to see another inmate booked until the seven detention officers under investigator are arrested.

The group says they plan to protest every night until Scott's funeral.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner has called a press conference at 9 a.m. Friday.