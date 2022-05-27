Protesters Gather Outside NRA Convention in Houston

In Houston, as NRA members gathered for the annual convention, several hundred rallied outside in opposition. They came to confront the NRA about gun control just three days following the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde.

“It’s mind-boggling, disturbing, couldn’t sleep. Nightmares,” said protester, Stephen Gonzalez.

Demonstrators said they want action, specifically tougher gun laws.

“Let’s talk. Let’s look at some areas where we might be able to make some headway,” said protester, Denise Horowitz. “No child should lose their life in this manner.”

Emotions were high at times, but the protest remained peaceful overall.

On the other side of the street, a handful of NRA convention attendees said they’d like to find middle ground.

“You know, we do need a little bit of reform and change because I do feel for the families. I have a four-year-old daughter so I couldn’t imagine what that would feel like for that to happen,” said Nicholas Emerson, NRA attendee.

Governor Greg Abbott was scheduled to appear but decided to stay in Uvalde and address the NRA convention by video.

Beto O’Rourke, though, did make an appearance, standing with those in opposition of the NRA.

Ultimately, those compelled to be here said they were motivated by the idea of preventing another mass shooting.