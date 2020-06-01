Protesters Gather Outside County Courts, Police Headquarters in Dallas

Protesters gathered outside the Frank Crowley Courts Building and the Dallas Police Department Monday night -- the fourth day of the protests in the city in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Activists with the Next Generation Action Network said they would continue to protest after 7 p.m., despite the city's curfew. The courts building is just outside the of the area covered by Dallas' curfew; Dallas police headquarters is not.

NBC 5 News

Protesters refused to move at 7 p.m. outside DPD headquarters, even as officers told them they were subject to arrest, according to NBC 5's Candance Sweat.

Dallas police Chief Renee Hall was spotted outside chatting with protesters after 7 p.m.

Protesters are still here. No arrests have been made. @ChiefHallDPD just walked over to addresss the group. “I am giving you grace right now.” @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/k2zrsjARzJ — Candace Sweat (@CandaceNBC5) June 2, 2020

Hall announced the curfew Sunday, after which the city saw less than 100 arrests and a quieter night than it had Friday and Saturday.