Prosper ISD Temporarily Closes Cockrell Elementary Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Prosper ISD is temporarily closing the Cockrell Elementary campus after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to Proper ISD, students at Cockrell Elementary will transition to virtual learning on Monday.

Prosper ISD said the district has been in close communication with the Collin County Health Department, and the decision to temporarily close the campus was made out of an abundance of caution and respect for students, staff, and parents.

The district hopes to reopen to Cockrell Elementary for in-person instruction on October 13, Prosper ISD said.

Prosper ISD said that if it is not in the best interest of students and staff to reopen the campus on Oct. 13, the campus will remain closed through Oct. 16 for the full 14-day incubation period.

According to Prosper ISD, a final decision about whether or not to extend the closure will be made on Thursday.