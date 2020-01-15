Prosper ISD Investigating Racial Slur

Prosper ISD is investigating a racial slur that was posted inside the bathroom of Prosper High School on Monday.

In the days since, photos of the slur have circulated on social media.

“On my snapchat people were talking about how there is no need to be doing that and it’s really ignorant to be doing those things in 2020,” student Jaycie Roth said.

Roth said the school’s principal used the announcements on Wednesday to denounce the incident.

“He was saying we don’t tolerate discrimination, we don’t need to be doing that,” Roth said.

In a statement, Prosper ISD said “They will not tolerate any act of racism,” going on to say “Administrators worked diligently to investigate the situation and have identified a racially diverse group of students who committed this offense.”

The district said the students involved will face discipline in accordance with the student handbook and district-wide efforts focused on racial equity and cultural responsiveness training will continue.